Democrats, President Trump face off

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats and President Trump are facing off.

“We believe that the President of the United States is engaged in a cover-up,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said.

“I do not do cover-ups,” said President Trump.

But Democrats are facing off against each other as well.

Pelosi’s ‘cover-up’ comments were her toughest yet about the President. But she continues to argue that Democrats should be patient – that the time is not right for impeachment.

Some of her colleagues are tired of waiting.

Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan is one of the Democrats who wants impeachment proceedings to begin now.

“For me the next step, the straw that broke the camel’s back was having another witness not show up to a committee after they’re supposed to,” Pocan said.

Still others, like House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff are on the fence.

“I don’t want to exclude the possibility either if they continue this type of lawlessness,” Schiff said.

Despite Pelosi’s strong words, she did not say that House Democrats would begin impeachment proceedings. But she did say she’s seen positive steps in recent days, for example the Department of Justice just agreed to give Congress a number of documents from the Mueller investigation.

Meanwhile President Trump says he intends to stop working with Congress until Democrats back off.

“You can’t do it under these circumstances, so get these phony investigations over with,” Trump said.

