Election certification paused after Trump backers breach Capitol

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Chaos erupted at the U.S. Capitol as the president’s supporters forced their way into the halls of Congress.

Moments before, Republicans like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz objected to the electoral count certification.

“Polling shows that 39% of Americans believe the election that just occurred ‘was rigged,’” Cruz said. “Conduct a 10-day emergency audit.”

But Democrats and several Senate Republicans pushed back.

“Our duty is to govern for the public good. The United States Senate has a higher calling,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

“The American people made it clear that they no longer want him to be president of the United States,” Sen. Tammy Duckwork, D-Ill., said.

Growing protests ultimately cut the constitutional procedure short.

The vice president was swiftly evacuated, and lawmakers were rushed to secure locations.

Before protesters marched to the Capitol, President Donald Trump rallied his supporters near the White House.

“You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong,” President Donald Trump said to his supporters during the rally.

Hours later on Twitter, the president later called for protesters to stay peaceful after he said the election was stolen.

The Capitol was on lockdown for several hours after the threats. The mayor issued a 6 p.m. curfew across the district.