Eric Trump says Harris as Biden’s VP doesn’t worry Trump campaign

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The president’s son and campaign surrogate Eric Trump says Joe Biden’s choice for vice president doesn’t worry his team.

“I don’t know what’s really changed in the last six months that people magically start liking Kamala Harris,” Trump said.

Trump says Harris’ low poll numbers in the Democratic primaries signal a lack of enthusiasm compared to the Trump campaign.

He also criticized the Biden campaign for remaining silent about violence in cities like Portland and Chicago.

“If you look at her Senate voting record, it’s actually to the left of Bernie Sanders,” Trump said.

“The moderates that you might need to win over, you might have a harder time convincing them that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are Antifa aligned radicals,” Nexstar Washington D.C. Bureau Reporter Joe Khalil said.

“Well, then come out and start condemning them,” Trump said. “Come out and start condemning Antifa for who they are. The evil scum they are. They’ve never been willing to do that.”

We asked Eric Trump if he thought the choice of Harris, the first African American and South Asian major party VP candidate, was historic. He said yes. But on Joe Viden’s process of picking a running mate, he said this:

“I’ve heard from people in different coalitions that thought that move was very discriminatory to other minority groups like them who were left off on the sideline,” Trump said.

“I think that’s why Trump is so confused,” Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., said. “He doesn’t know what to do, he doesn’t know how to hit her.”

Congresswoman Karen Bass of California — who was also in the running for Biden’s VP pick– says Kamala Harris makes the campaign stronger.

Bass says the Trump campaign’s comments are a distraction.

“We need to stay focused on the fact that we have lost 160,000 Americans,” she said. “I can’t think of anything more important than that. We have a president who’s in denial.”

Bass says there are progressives who find harris to be too moderate.

But she says the campaign can reach those voters.

“Maybe they’re not 100 percent in love with what she did. But I know they are very clear, our country just can’t make it four more years if they stay home,” Rep. Bass said.

Bass says she expects criticism against Harris will intensify as the campaign moves on toward Election Day.