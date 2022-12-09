WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Penn.) says gas pipeline regulations are overly burdensome and get in the way of domestic energy production.

“If we have it domestically, if we’re blessed in a way that very few places in the world are, why not access what we have and create jobs,” Kelly said.

He’s introduced a bill to streamline the permitting process and build more infrastructure for gas pipelines across the country, as well as approve the Mountain Valley Pipeline completion.

“I never quite understood this idea that sometimes you have to cut down what you’re able to do,” Kelly said.

Kelly says approving the bill eases regulations so pipelines can transport gas from Pennsylvania to the Northeast, and would lower energy costs for families and businesses.

“For the American citizen, they don’t know how hard their own government makes it on them to access energy,” Kelly said.

The bill was also introduced in the Senate, where some Democrats say it’s unnecessary.

“I certainly don’t support that legislation,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said.

Gillibrand is pushing against the bill and says lawmakers need to focus on transitioning away from gas energy.

“We need much more investment in clean energy and the infrastructure to support clean energy.”

With a packed legislative schedule, the bill may not advance this year, but Kelly promises to bring it back to the floor when he returns for the next Congress.