Weather

Mostly Cloudy

Moline/Quad City

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers Early
59°F Showers Early
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Davenport

67°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers Early
58°F Showers Early
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Clinton

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
56°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Newton

64°F Light Rain Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
60°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Muscatine

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers Early
59°F Showers Early
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

77° / 59°
Showers
Showers 60% 77° 59°

Thursday

80° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 80° 64°

Friday

82° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 67°

Saturday

87° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 71°

Sunday

84° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 69°

Monday

82° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 66°

Tuesday

85° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 85° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
72°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

12 PM
Few Showers
31%
76°

76°

1 PM
Showers
37%
76°

75°

2 PM
Few Showers
34%
75°

75°

3 PM
Showers
43%
75°

76°

4 PM
Showers
46%
76°

75°

5 PM
Showers
58%
75°

73°

6 PM
Showers
49%
73°

73°

7 PM
Showers
47%
73°

71°

8 PM
Showers
46%
71°

69°

9 PM
Showers
42%
69°

68°

10 PM
Showers
36%
68°

66°

11 PM
Few Showers
31%
66°

65°

12 AM
Cloudy
23%
65°

64°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
64°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
63°

62°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
62°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
62°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
61°

60°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°
