10 years ago, starting today, the Quad Cities saw one of the longest stretches of record-setting high temperatures. This came in at 7 days in a row breaking old record high temperatures!

March 14th a large area of high pressure began to build over the Eastern United States. This built up a large upper-level ridge and stalled it out for about a week!

High temperatures March 14th through March 20th looked like this.

This year we won’t be anywhere near this warm but just a little throwback to what we saw 10 years ago!