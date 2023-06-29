While we had it relatively OK in the Quad Cities with today’s storms, the wind was fierce just south of town.

There were tornado warnings for Henderson and Warren Counties in Illinois. And while no tornadoes were reported, there were winds of 100 miles per hour! Damage to trees, buildings and power poles was fairly widespread near Roseville, IL.

Here are a few reports from the NWS:

1020 AM     TSTM WND GST     ROSEVILLE               40.73N 90.66W
06/29/2023  E100 MPH         WARREN             IL   NWS STORM SURVEY 

            SEVERAL LARGE TREE BRANCHES SNAPPED IN 
            ROSEVILLE. WINDS ESTIMATED NEAR 100 MPH. 
            TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR. 

1011 AM     TSTM WND GST     2 SW SWAN CREEK         40.64N 90.67W
06/29/2023  E100 MPH         WARREN             IL   NWS STORM SURVEY 

            FARM OUTBUILDING DESTROYED. WINDS ESTIMATED 
            NEAR 100 MPH. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.