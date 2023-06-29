While we had it relatively OK in the Quad Cities with today’s storms, the wind was fierce just south of town.

There were tornado warnings for Henderson and Warren Counties in Illinois. And while no tornadoes were reported, there were winds of 100 miles per hour! Damage to trees, buildings and power poles was fairly widespread near Roseville, IL.

Here are a few reports from the NWS:

1020 AM TSTM WND GST ROSEVILLE 40.73N 90.66W 06/29/2023 E100 MPH WARREN IL NWS STORM SURVEY SEVERAL LARGE TREE BRANCHES SNAPPED IN ROSEVILLE. WINDS ESTIMATED NEAR 100 MPH. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR. 1011 AM TSTM WND GST 2 SW SWAN CREEK 40.64N 90.67W 06/29/2023 E100 MPH WARREN IL NWS STORM SURVEY FARM OUTBUILDING DESTROYED. WINDS ESTIMATED NEAR 100 MPH. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.