20 Days and 86 Degrees Warmer

Today highs rose to 71 degrees! Tying the record set back in 1986 and the first time we’ve made it to the 70s since November 19th!

That puts us at 86 degrees warmer than it was on February 17th. That’s a big change in temperatures in a short span! Keep in mind, over the course of an entire year some places never even saw a range of temperatures that wide.

Coldest low and warmest high of 2020

Remember February 17th? Lows that morning fell to negative 15 degrees, the coldest recorded temperature of 2021. 20 days later highs are in the low 70s!

Coldest low and warmest high of 2020 with Quad Cities

Last year’s spread was large but we managed to cover 82% of last year’s temperature range in a matter of 20 days!