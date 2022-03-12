This year marked CASI’s 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K, and if you were out there running this morning you know it was a cold race.

That might just be an understatement… Low temperatures this morning dropped all the way to 9º! To add insult to injury, winds dropped feel like temperatures down to -10º. Fortunately, by the time the race started it had warmed to a balmy 15º with a wind chill value around -1º.

A low of 9º this morning might take the cake for the coldest start for any CASI St. Patrick’s Day Race since it began in the early 1980s! Here’s a look at the 5 coldest starts.

Since the 5k began about 40 years ago these are the low temperatures for each race for the past 40 years.

A year with an * marks years that were not confirmed race days. Could only find official race days dating back to 2010. Following the pattern of the Saturday preceding St. Patrick’s Day (March 17th) this is what we found.

RankYearDayTemperature
12022March 12th
21997* March 15th10º
1993* March 13th10º
41998* March 14th18º
52004* March 13th20º
62007* March 17th21º
1983* March 12th21º
82009* March 14th22º
2005* March 12th22º
102001* March 17th23º
112011 March 11th25º
1999* March 13th25º
1988* March 12th25º
142014 March 15th26º
2008* March 15th26º
162019 March 16th27º
2018 March 17th27º
181992* March 14th28º
1984* March 17th28º
202017 March 18th29º
1996* March 16th29º
222013 March 16th30º
2003* March 15th30º
242002* March 16th30º
251982* March 13th31º
262020*Canceled 14th*32º
2016 March 12th32º
1991* March 16th32º
291994* March 12th33º
1990* March 17th33º
312015 March 14th34º
321987* March 14th35º
331986* March 15th36º
341985* March 16th37º
352010 March 13th42º
362012 March 17th56º
372021August 18th61º
2006* March 11 or 18th22º/45º
2000* March 11 or 18th30º/31º
1989* March 11 or 18th31º/19º
1995* March 11 or 18th39º/36º
2006, 2000, 1995, & 1989 would have either been on the 11th or the 18th assuming the pattern.