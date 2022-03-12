This year marked CASI’s 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K, and if you were out there running this morning you know it was a cold race.

That might just be an understatement… Low temperatures this morning dropped all the way to 9º! To add insult to injury, winds dropped feel like temperatures down to -10º. Fortunately, by the time the race started it had warmed to a balmy 15º with a wind chill value around -1º.

A low of 9º this morning might take the cake for the coldest start for any CASI St. Patrick’s Day Race since it began in the early 1980s! Here’s a look at the 5 coldest starts.

Since the 5k began about 40 years ago these are the low temperatures for each race for the past 40 years.



A year with an * marks years that were not confirmed race days. Could only find official race days dating back to 2010. Following the pattern of the Saturday preceding St. Patrick’s Day (March 17th) this is what we found.