Temperatures today have been absolutely beautiful! I hope you had some time to get out and enjoy the nice weather we had today! If not, well the good news here is the majority of the week will be like this! The not so great news, tomorrow will be a big exception to this week.

Tonight could bring some cause for concern on our roadways. With temperatures well above freezing this afternoon, this added a lot of liquid snow melt on our roads. As temperatures fall quickly tonight, it will be very likely black ice develops across the QCA. So, as a general rule of thumb year round, but especially during times like this, make sure to take it easy on the roads tonight and tomorrow.

The good news here is, we won’t have to deal with these cold temperatures for very long! By Tuesday our temps will rise almost 20 degrees over the 24 hour period! Not only that, all week long temperatures will continue to stay above average.