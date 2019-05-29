6th wettest May ever in the Quad Cities...and counting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUAD CITIES - Seem like it's been raining a lot? Way more than usual? More than any other recent month of May?

Yes. Yes. And yes.

This is now the 6th rainiest May we've ever had in the Quad Cities. And with more wet weather in the forecast, we could easily end up in the top 3!

We have a chance for rain tonight and then again Thursday afternoon.

If we add another half an inch we'll end up as the 3rd wettest May ever in the Quad Cities.