90°+ temps likely all through next week

Remember back a week ago, when temperatures topped the 90° for 8 days straight? Get ready for a repeat.

It looks increasingly likely that highs will surpass 90° each day all the way through this weekend and next week.

Besides the beginning of this month, we haven’t seen a streak of 90s that long since July 2005.

This forecast would also tally up the most 90° July days since 2012 (22 days during that month).

The only major variable that could dampen the heat early next week is the remains of Tropical Storm Barry passing off to the southeast of our area.

Our average high temperature in mid-July is 86°.

