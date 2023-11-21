After that low pressure system brought the viewing area widespread rain, temperatures have felt much cooler. Although highs were in the mid to upper 40s today, we have been getting a lot of cold air that’s being advected from the North. Temperatures will continue to cool down through the next couple of days.

This weekend highs are forecasted to be in the 30s. While highs are being forecasted in the 30s, lows could be in the upper teens to lower 20s. With another system coming through the area, these could temperatures could favor the possibility for light snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning!