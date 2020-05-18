A break from the rain

Last week we saw multiple days of rain and thunderstorms. Bringing our monthly total to 2.27 inches of rain fall in the Quad Cities.

But we are below normal for this time in May. Normally we should be around 3.59 inches of rain. The 14th of May helped get us closer to the average by setting a new record for most rain fall for May 14, with 1.89 inches of rain during the 24 hour span.

This week will be a great week to get any of that needed yard work done, as rain chances will be at zero for most of the week!

We will be stuck between two troughs in the upper atmosphere this week. This is what will result in drier conditions.

But all good things must come to an end, as showers and thunderstorms are expected once again this upcoming weekend.