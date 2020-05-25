A brief touchdown confirmed near Andrew, Iowa

Of the 5 confirmed touchdowns on May 23rd, the tornado in Jackson County was the most brief.

The National Weather Service was unable to confirm the ranking for this tornado as no observable damage was seen other than a touchdown conformation from a spotter.

The length of the small path was only a tenth of a mile long with a max width of only 10 yards.

This is all the NWS damage survey had to say:

“A brief EF-U tornado touched down northeast of Andrew/. There was no observable damage with which to assign a rating.”