1  of  4
Breaking News
Three car accident in East Moline leaves severe damage to vehicles Number of new cases in Illinois remained steady at 2,352 Moline Police need your help finding a suspect involved in a robbery One dead, four wounded by gunfire during a fight in Rock Island
1  of  2
Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

A brief touchdown confirmed near Andrew, Iowa

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Of the 5 confirmed touchdowns on May 23rd, the tornado in Jackson County was the most brief.

The National Weather Service was unable to confirm the ranking for this tornado as no observable damage was seen other than a touchdown conformation from a spotter.

The length of the small path was only a tenth of a mile long with a max width of only 10 yards.

This is all the NWS damage survey had to say:

“A brief EF-U tornado touched down northeast of Andrew/. There was no observable damage with which to assign a rating.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On and Off The Radar

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss