Over the past week, it has been rather chilly for us across the QCA. Temperatures will be on the rise getting closer to average over the next few days. Not only that temps are looking to rise above normal for a short period of time before another round of cold air arrives.

Over the past month, we’ve been seeing these very cold snaps with a brief return to closer to normal temperatures. This is mainly due to the Polar Jet Stream, the boundary that separates the warmer mid-latitude air from the colder polar air, being a bit weaker. This allows the jet stream to oscillate more over the winter, which is why we see the fluctuations in our day-to-day weather. It may be cold for a day or two, but then temperatures warm up again.

Over the next few days, we are looking at another fluctuation, allowing for warmer air to move in before another shot of cold air moves back in.

This weekend our temps will warm back to near normal before crossing above normal to kick off the start of next week. Due to another dip in the jet stream, another round of cold air is expected to move in once again.

On top of our next big cool down after Groundhogs Day on February 2nd, that is when we can expect our next winter system. We are still a way out but this is something we will continue to bring updates on as it gets closer!