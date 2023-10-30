The last few days in October have felt more like December as temps out the door are in the lower 20’s with feel like temps in the teens. On the bright side of things, it will be very bright today with wall-to-wall sunshine. Highs will be cold in the mid to upper 30’s.

Tuesday will start the same way as Monday but we will be under a mostly cloudy sky. A few snow showers will be possible but won’t cause many issues in the QCA. The big story will be the winds as we can see winds range from 20-30mph and gusts could reach 45mph. Feel liek temps will be in the 20’s for the entire day. Bundle up as you head out for Trick-or-Treating