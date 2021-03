As March comes to a close we wrap up the month below normal. Although that does not represent the month as a whole. The average temperature this month is 5 degrees above normal!

We did have a couple of days with highs in the 70s with one day setting the record high for March 9th!

The cooler end to March will change to a warm start to the month of April! We do return to the 70s by Easter weekend! Temperatures that warm will become more normal as we near the end of the month!