Good morning and welcome to Thursday! We are tracking a few morning showers this morning so it’s not a bad idea to have the umbrella handy. Temps today will top out in the mid to lower 40’s under a cloudy sky.

Heading into Friday, we are tracking another round of showers and some snow in the QCA Friday night into Saturday morning. Rainfall totals could reach upwards of an inch in some areas.

Communities in the NW QCA will see the rain transition over to some snow quicker and an inch of snow could fall in a few spots. So keep an eye out for slick spots Saturday morning.