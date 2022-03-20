After a warm up for us in the QCA this weekend temperatures will be a bit warmer tomorrow before temps drop again this week. Along with that cool down, comes much needed rain and possibly some snow too.

For now here’s where this system is located (As of 5pm Sunday).

Showers will arrive in Western Iowa tomorrow but for us in the QCA temps will be even warmer and breezy. It won’t be until late Monday night to early Tuesday morning before those showers arrive in the QCA.

By Tuesday, this northern most low pressure system will slam on the breaks and the fronts associated with it will stall out. Bringing widespread showers to the QCA for the entire day on Tuesday.

By Wednesday this system begins to move again and push to the East. The major thing to watch out for here is how cold things get overnight Tuesday and overnight Wednesday. If things get cold enough we could see some rain/snow mix.

Now, as far as how much snow we could get, it will stay rather light but I don’t expect much to stick around for very long as soggy conditions will keep snow from accumulating.

When all is said and done, we will be seeing some much needed precipitation in the QCA. In some areas rain totals could get upward of an inch to and inch and a quarter. This won’t but a fast and hard rain and more of a slow and steady rain. Which is good for our ground to absorb and transport any excess to the riverways in a safe manner. With flood risks rather low, I do not think this will increase those risks this week.

After a rather dry winter for us the drought monitor has continued to expand a little bit for us in the QCA. Dry to Moderate conditions are being experienced across the area.

How will this rain improve our drought conditions? Well, a lot of that will depend on how thawed the ground is. The plot below is from the Iowa Mesonet showing the soil temperature at around 4 inches in depth. With most temperatures just above freezing, this is promising for the ground absorbing this weeks rain!

Other than showers this week, our temperatures will be dropping from 20º above normal (which is at 52º) down to 5º-10º below normal.