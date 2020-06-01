1  of  2
A cooler month of May

As May comes to a close we take a look back at the month.

This month we’ve had around 4.94 inches of total rainfall. Of which 1.89 inches of that fell with in a 24 hour period on the 14th of this month.

Overall we ended up being only 0.77 inches above the average for monthly rain totals. Temperature wise, we ended up being a bit cooler. Our departure from normal ended up being below by 1.8ºF.

But as we look forward to the month of June, things are already looking a bit warmer! As for this upcoming week the humidity is going to certainly feel like summer!

