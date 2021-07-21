A hot and muggy end to the week

Last weekend things felt really nice with comfortable humidity and lots of summer sunshine!

Looking ahead to the end of this week and the weekend. Summer sunshine will certainly be there but we will be adding a decent amount of humidity to the mix.

As a ridge of high pressure moves its way down the Rockies and into the Midwest we are expected to see highs in the 90s with heat indices into the triple digits at times.

This will make things this weekend feel quite hot.

Make sure to stay hydrated this week and weekend when doing any outdoor activities.

So what is making things feel so humid? Well, it’s a combination of a few things, southerly winds transporting warm moist air from the gulf into our area. As well as a process known as evapotranspiration, or Corn Sweat as we like to call it. We’ll take a closer look at that in our next story today!