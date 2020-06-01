A humid week coming up

We finish out this weekend feeling absolutely amazing with cool temperatures and dew points in the 40s and lower 50s.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. As we head into the upcoming work week things will feel rather gross all week. Monday will start out warm and a but more humid with dew points in the lower 60s.

By Tuesday things get really humid. Dew points are expected to rise into the 70s which will feel really muggy and a bit oppressive.

With the added moisture the possibility of pop up thunderstorms do exist, especially when a little extra sunshine gets the ability to heat the surface.