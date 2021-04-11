A look at rainfall totals over the past 24 hours

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lots of rain has fallen since yesterday, in fact some areas almost saw 4 inches of rainfall. Here’s a look total rain fall across the area.

Highest Reports:

Iowa
Burlington…………………3.75″
Camanche/Clinton…….3.35″
Park View…………………..2.87″
Keokuk……………………….2.76″
Bettendorf………………….2.74″
Charlotte…………………….2.62″
Wapello………………………2.51″
Davenport…………………..2.50″
Fort Madison………………2.38″
Muscatine……………………2.37″
West Liberty………………..2.15″

Illinois
Moline………………………..3.38″
Coal Valley………………….3.12″
Geneseo………………………2.95″
Alpha…………………………..2.92″
Oquawka…………………….2.91″
Fulton………………………….2.82″
Altona………………………….2.70″
New Windsor………………2.61″
Gladstone…………………….2.60″
Woodhull……………………..2.54″
Galva…………………………….2.50″

Data coming from CoCoRaHS Network

There are still numerous river flood warnings across the area this morning.

Remember it does not take much standing or moving water to move a vehicle. If you see a flooded roadway or walkway turn around, don’t drown!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On and Off the Radar

More Weather Blog

On and Off The Radar

More Weather Blog