A look at rainfall totals over the past 24 hours

Lots of rain has fallen since yesterday, in fact some areas almost saw 4 inches of rainfall. Here’s a look total rain fall across the area.

Highest Reports:



Iowa

Burlington…………………3.75″

Camanche/Clinton…….3.35″

Park View…………………..2.87″

Keokuk……………………….2.76″

Bettendorf………………….2.74″

Charlotte…………………….2.62″

Wapello………………………2.51″

Davenport…………………..2.50″

Fort Madison………………2.38″

Muscatine……………………2.37″

West Liberty………………..2.15″



Illinois

Moline………………………..3.38″

Coal Valley………………….3.12″

Geneseo………………………2.95″

Alpha…………………………..2.92″

Oquawka…………………….2.91″

Fulton………………………….2.82″

Altona………………………….2.70″

New Windsor………………2.61″

Gladstone…………………….2.60″

Woodhull……………………..2.54″

Galva…………………………….2.50″



Data coming from CoCoRaHS Network

There are still numerous river flood warnings across the area this morning.

Remember it does not take much standing or moving water to move a vehicle. If you see a flooded roadway or walkway turn around, don’t drown!