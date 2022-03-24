Over the past few days, we’ve picked up a fair amount of rain! The good news for us is our ground is pretty close to thawed out, meaning absorbing all of this rain is very likely. Something that is much needed for ending or improving drought conditions.

Over the past few seasons, we’ve been quite dry. Last summer we saw a deficit of almost 2.5 inches below normal, followed by a record-setting fall season for the driest the QC has ever seen at only 6.26 inches on the season. Then December came and we saw a major lack of snowfall/rainfall, January had more snow but another dry month came in February.

Fortunately for March, we’ve had more precipitation, especially over the past 72 hours! To make things better it came slow and steady, making it easy for our cold soil to absorb the rain.

The past 72 hours account for about 42% of the month’s entire rain total

So with all of that extra moisture how does this help our drought conditions? Well, here’s a look at the drought monitor from last week.

Compared to the most recent update…

Notice much of a change? Probably not, this is because when this map was estimated it was done on March 22nd, but released today (March 24th).

So, for the time being, we will have to wait for Thursday of next week, March 31st, to see what the effects of this week’s rain will be. If I had to guess, I think it will show signs of improvement, especially in areas that saw a large amount of rain this week.