A rainy pattern is on the way

The end of April and the start of May was rather dry, but that is expected to change soon!

An active pattern is expected to move across the Midwest over the next few days, bringing heavier amounts of rain totals.

Over the next five days, rain expected for four of them.

Thunderstorm chances are also expected to be higher, which will lead to localized areas of heavier rain totals.

The Storm Prediction Center only has us at a 1 out of 5 in terms of over all severe risk for the next two days, which is good news.

The main threat with the upcoming storms is the total amount of rain we could expect over the next week.

