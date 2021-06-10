A really hot end to the week

Over the past week, we’ve had to deal with lots of sunshine and dew points well into the upper 60s and lower 70s. This had made feel like temperatures this week to be in the mid 90s.

Just this afternoon our feel like temperatures hit 99º! Although, tomorrow it’s very possible our heat index could rise into the 100s. This will stay just under head advisory criteria for the NWS but regardless it will still be quite hot out.

With temperatures this hot it’s always a good idea to limit exposure to the heat and make sure to stay hydrated when being outdoors.

If you’re walking your pets tomorrow or at any time this summer make sure to be cautious of the temperature of the ground.

Also with temps this hot it is NEVER a good idea to leave any pets or children in the car. It does not take very long for temperatures to rise to fatal levels. Since 1998, 884 children have lost their lives due to vehicular heatstroke. In 2021, there have already been two child fatalities reported, one when the temp was 102 and another at just 70 degrees!