A return to normal

With a back and forth swing of temperatures over the past weeks we will be working our way back to normal in the coming week.

This past week we’ve had temps below normal, and above normal the week prior to that. Now we’ll see temps swing back up, but that trend will only get us back to normal.

This morning we starting off rather cool as well. The northern parts of our viewing area (Jackson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll counties) starting this morning off under a frost advisory.

This weekend we can expect cool temps again with overnight showers on Saturday. Coming up, sunshine and warmer temps will be with us this upcoming work week! Although Monday, we might be waking up to frost here in the Quad City metro area, as lows Sunday night into Monday morning could fall to 36 degrees!