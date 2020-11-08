A return to November averages

Its been unusually warm the past few days. Starting Tuesday we had 3 consecutive days at 73º. Then a record breaking Friday with a high of 76º, breaking the previous record set back in 1916 at 75º.

As we start the upcoming work week, one last day of 70s remain with this streak.

Monday will also be a bit cloudier but will remain dry for most of the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s again.

Late Monday night a small front moves out bringing the first chances of rain and a few rumbles of thunder.

The main cold front will move through the area closer to mid-day Tuesday. This will bring the second batch of showers and will significantly drop temperatures. Highs on Tuesday have us in the low 60s but this will occur in the morning. Mid-day temperatures will be in the 40s. Most of the shower chances Tuesday will end around the dinner time frame.

Behind this front, much cooler air will move in, especially on Wednesday. Good news, we will continue to see sunshine by Wednesday and a rebound into the lower 50s. This will get us back to more normal temperatures for this time in November.