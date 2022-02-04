Lately, we’ve been dealing with colder air due to a system that brought lots of snow to the southern states in the Midwest.

If you’re not a fan of the cold, the good news is temperatures for Sunday are looking much better! Better yet, next week temperatures are going to return to the 30s and 40s!

So why, is this weekend a tale of two halves? Well, mainly because we won’t see warmer air in place until Sunday. Like today, cold air and breezy conditions will still be present through the remainder of our night and through the majority of the day tomorrow.

By Sunday, an upper-level ridge will allow for warmer air to settle in for the second half of the weekend! Not only that, the winds are looking to be much calmer as well!

This won’t last very long as cold air moves back in for Monday… The good news here is the cold air moves in just for Monday. After that, up we go into the mid-30s and 40s all week!