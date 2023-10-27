Another Friday is upon us and temps will start mild but expect to cool into the afternoon. Expect clouds to clear out of the QCA just in time for high school football. Temps will then begin to fall out of the 60’s into the lower 40’s this evening. Overnight lows will plummet into the low 30’s.

We kick the weekend off on a chilly note with temps in the 30’s but we will begin to warm up to the mid-40s by the afternoon hours. A few rain chances will be possible in the evening hours as well.

Next week we turn cold as highs will only top out in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. We are tracking our next weather system for Halloween. Temps will have a tough time getting out of the 30’s and there is a slight chance for some flurries. This will be a fluid system and something we will keep an eye on over the next few days.