Look to see another quiet week with plenty of sunshine coming your way! As you head out the door Monday morning, temps will be in the lower 60’s with highs in the lower 80’s. Some wildfire smoke will also be present today but shouldn’t be as thick as Friday.

Highs through Wednesday will be in the mid 80’s under a mostly sunny sky. A cold front will slide through the QCA Wednesday but dry will kill any rain chance we see. Highs will fall from the 80’s to the lower 70’s on Thursday.

Memorial Day weekend is looking to be dry with temps in the mid 80’s.