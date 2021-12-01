A warm start to meteorological winter

Today marks the beginning of meteorological winter! Meteorologically, we use December 1st to mark the start of meteorological winter mainly due to a big lag between seasonal averages from the 1st to the start of astronomical winter on the solstice (December 21st this year). For other seasons, March 1st starts meteorological spring, June 1st starts meteorological summer, and September 1st starts meteorological fall!

So, as we kick off winter we are looking at quite a warm start for us. Tomorrow (Dec. 2nd), we could be reaching if not breaking record high temperatures. The average high temperature is at 42º, but the current record in place is at 65º, set in 1982. Our forecasted high temps tomorrow will reach the mid and low 60s.

Despite the near record-setting temperatures tomorrow, we will start the first week unseasonably warm as well. So far today (Dec. 1st), our high temperature for the Quad Cities rose to 55º, placing today 13º above normal. Warm southerly winds will continue to transport warm air into the area tomorrow and into Friday.

This weekend will continue to feel above normal, but a cold front passing through Friday will knock temps closer to normal. Falling from the mid-50s to the lower 40s, but as high pressure moves in we will see our skies clear out, and cool down some as cooler sinking air settles in from the high pressure. As this area of high pressure moves eastward Sunday our winds become southerly again and will help warm us up

By next week, temps are trending back to normal high temperatures, which are in the low 40s. A passing cold front Sunday night will not only cool us back down to near normal high temperatures, but we could expect some precipitation. At this time it is still hard to say for sure whether or not it will remain as light rain or a few flurries. The big change for sure next week will be temperatures falling from the low 50s on Sunday, down to the upper 30s by Monday.