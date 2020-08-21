A warmer weekend is on the way

All week long temperatures have felt really nice as highs have been at or around the average, which for this time of the year is at 84º.

Not only has it been near normal, it has felt nice due to the low amounts of humidity in the air! This will be a trend we will hold on to as we head into the weekend and first part of the week.

Tomorrow (Saturday) we will warm up in to the upper 80s and lower 90s. This is above normal for temperatures but the good news is, it will feel bearable.

Dew points this weekend will hold steady in the mid to low 60s. Which does feel somewhat humid, but when combined with highs near 90, it will feel better than the last weeks.

The rest of the week also looks warm but much like the weekend, drier air will be overhead, keeping feel like temperatures below the 100º mark.