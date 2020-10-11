A week of cold fronts

Monday morning’s cold front will bring T’Showers to the area.

Starting tonight and into Monday morning the first of three cold fronts will move through the area.

Tonight’s cold front will bring the chance for isolated thunderstorms and showers starting around 4 am and lasting through 11 am tomorrow.

So as you’re headed to work pack the umbrella but by the time you’re headed home you’ll likely want a light jacket. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s.

1st Front: Monday morning | 2nd Front: Tuesday afternoon | 3rd Front: Wednesday night

The next few days will warm up, a weak cold front passes Tuesday afternoon but won’t affect much other than keeping winds out of the North West and keeping dew points low.

The last cold front will pass through Wednesday night. This front will drop highs on Wednesday at 75º to a chilly 57º by Thursday.

