A week of daily rain chances

A more active pattern has begun to move into the area this week.

This will bring about daily chances for rain. Not something you want to hear when this week is Ride Your Bike to Work Week. There is a silver lining though, it’s looking like there will be more dry hours than rainy ones, especially as the week moves on.

As the rain-filled hours of the day begins to lessen by the end of the week, showers will become more scattered and isolated. Later this week warm moist air will begin to move in, this will make conditions feel closer to that of summertime. That’ll lead to extra instability and could produce a few isolated thunderstorms.

The severity of these storms, for now, appears low but this will be something we will continue to track.

With all the rainfall this week, if you’re worried about flooding chances, there is good news. The 7-day rain totals from the Weather Prediction Center has our area picking up around an inch.

Granted that is a good amount of rain, but spread out over the course of a week, most drainage systems will be able to keep up.