The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Advisory from Noon through 8 PM tomorrow. Winds tomorrow will be around 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up around 50 MPH.

On top of the wind advisory a Red Flag Warning/No Burn Order has also be issued. This will also be in effect from noon to 8 PM tomorrow. With high winds and low humidity, fire will be able to spread quickly.

Beyond tomorrow, breezy conditions will be sticking around all week long.