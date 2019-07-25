“Abnormally Dry” conditions set in across the QCA

For the first time since late last summer, soils around the Quad-City area are “abnormally dry”. That’s the official designation in the latest weekly US Drought Monitor*.

It might seem a bit shocking, given this spring’s extreme amount of water, but July has been a very dry, warm month so far.

Rainfall in many parts of our area is running 1-3″ below normal over the past month. Officially in the Quad Cities, 1.15″ has fallen during July. That’s more than 2″ under average.

In fact, measurable rain has only fallen four days this month in the QC metro.

Exacerbating the problem is the heat.

Average temperatures in the QC have been running about 5° warmer than normal for most of July. Lots of hot, sunny days cause soils to lose extra moisture through the evaporation.

Forecast-wise, our next best chance of rain looks to arrive Sunday night into Monday.

*The US Drought Monitor is a map of data analyzed every week by scientists at the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC), the Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

*The Drought Monitor classifies dryness into five categories: