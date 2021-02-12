Accumulating snow & intense cold this weekend

This forecast is current as of Friday morning, February 12th.

Yet another snow system will move into the QCA Friday, combining with frigid air to make this weekend’s weather quite nasty.

Light snow will arrive in the area by late this afternoon, becoming widespread tonight. Most of the accumulating snow will wrap up by midday Saturday.

New snow of 1-3″ is likely, with a few 4″ totals possible.

It’s nowhere near our heaviest snowfall, but roads will be slick Friday night into Saturday.

The slippery conditions, combined with potent cold, will make travel hazardous.

Wind chills will drop back into the -15° to -20° range Friday night, and only rise to around -10° Saturday afternoon.

Even colder readings arrive Saturday night. Chills around -20° to -30° are likely by Sunday morning.

Sunday’s high will be about 3°, with wind chills around -15°.

A slow warming trend begins next week.