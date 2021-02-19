Accumulating snow possible Sunday

This forecast is current as of Friday morning, February 19th.

Temperatures in the QCA are going up this weekend, but so are chances for snow.

What We Know

A system will bring snow, sleet, & rain to our area Sunday

Most of the snow will fall from Sunday midday into the evening

Accumulating snow is most likely north of I-80

South of the QC metro, mixed precipitation is more likely

As of Friday, this system is still located over the Pacific Ocean. This means there will be further adjustments to the forecast before anything gets here.

The best news is that after Sunday, several days of 30°+ readings are likely.