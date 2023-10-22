What a weekend full of sunshine and above average temperatures. Although it was breezy, that did not stop many from having a great time! Unfortunately, we do have an active 7 days ahead of us. As we kick of our Monday there is a low chance for some scattered showers. Our heavier rain returns on Tuesday through Friday. Some areas could accumulate more than an inch of rain.

With a weak warm front coming through the area Tuesday, temperatures will be noticeably warmer with higher rain and storm chances during the afternoon. Even more widespread rain is forecasted as we get into Wednesday.

A low pressure system/cold front will come through the area late Thursday into Friday, bringing another chance for more rain and dropping our temperatures. This will impact the temperatures for the area as we get into the weekend. Temperature highs could be in the 40s and lows in the 30s. Not only will temperatures drop but there will be low rain chances.

As you’re headed out the door this week, remember your rain jacket!