We had a quiet start to the work week but that has officially come to an end. We had some scattered showers earlier this afternoon and a few thunderstorms evening. The National Weather Service did issue a few severe thunderstorm warning for stronger storms that were producing large hail.

The current pinpoint doppler radar loop shows widespread showers and thunderstorms across the area. We are going to continue to have more rounds of heavy rain tomorrow through Saturday afternoon. A cold front is expect to come through the area Friday evening bringing higher amounts of widespread rainfall. Within the next 36 to 48 hours, some locations could get anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain.

Although we won’t have much sunshine in the forecast, this rain will be very beneficial to help improve drought conditions.