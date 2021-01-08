Another cloudy day, when does it end?

For the better part of the past 8 days we’ve seen a picture looking a lot like this.

The sky coverage of clouds for the better part of 8 days, with the exception of Tuesday the 5th, have been around 80% or more. Today’ will mark around 9 days.

This stagnant weather pattern is due to an atmospheric set up called a Rex Blocking pattern. We talk a bit more about what this is and it’s affect on our weather here.

With the current forecast we will continue to see more cloudy days headed into the weekend. But late Sunday afternoon, we see the first good break in the cloud cover. This will lead to a sunnier start to the upcoming work week.

Unfortunately, another cloudy streak is on the way with cloudy skies returning as early as Wednesday.