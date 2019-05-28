Significant storms possible again as parts of the QCA are upgraded to a moderate risk

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Parts of the Quad Cities area were upgraded to a moderate risk of severe weather. This is the second highest risk issued by the Storm Prediction Center short of only a high risk. Tuesday evening storms could turn significant in nature so please remain weather aware. The main threats of this system will be tornadoes and severe, damaging winds.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

There is still a 10% chance of tornado formation Tuesday evening but the ones that do form could be significant, meaning EF-3 or higher rating. While this isn't considered "likely", the threat of this happening is enough to talk about.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The greatest threat is south and west of the metro area but the metro is also included in a decent risk for severe weather. Right now there is a 45% chance for severe winds south of the QC and there is a 30% chance within the Quad Cities. We haven't had an outlook this severe in quite a while.

IN SHORT:

Where: Entire QCA but especially SW of the metro area

When: Starting as soon as 7 and lasting through midnight

What: Tornadoes, severe winds, hail, and flash flooding

Stay with Local 4 and OurQuadCities.com, as we continue to track these storms. You can also follow the Local 4 News WHBF TV Facebook page for live updates.