After a little bit of a break this weekend, things quickly heat up again starting Monday. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s with a little bit of humidity on Monday.

Tuesday looks hotter, and more humid too. This week Tuesday looks to be the worst of it as highs climb close to 100°. The last time we hit triple digits for the actual temperature was back in 2012. (We hit triple digit heat index values pretty much every year.)

Tuesday will likely require another Heat Advisory as the heat index soars up to around 105°.