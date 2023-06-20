HAPPY TUESDAY! Heading out the door at 8 AM, temps are on the climb this morning. We are ranging from the mid 60’s to lower 70’s this morning. Highs will climb into the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. GREAT POOL WEATHER!

The next few days will be copy and paste forecast. Highs in the 90’s with wall-to-wall sunshine. The warmest day of the week is looking to be on Saturday with highs in the mid 90’s.

Our next chance for showers will be on Sunday into Monday as a system will track across the Midwest. We are still several days out so details will still need to be ironed out but there is a potential for a few strong storms Sunday into Monday. This is still fluid so we will keep you updated as we get closer.