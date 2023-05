After a pretty good Tuesday, Wednesday looks awesome too! Plan on sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. We are watching out for some storms Friday and Saturday.

Some storms on Friday could be on the strong to severe side. Hail and damaging winds are looking to be the primary concern.

Mother’s Day will feature some morning showers and storms but expect to see some dry time in the afternoon. Highs will be slightly cooler on Monthers day as highs will climb into the lower 70’s.

