Like yesterday we are looking at the potential for another round of severe weather in the QCA. This time around the focus will be further to the East. Due to atmospheric conditions the potential for tornadoes is significantly lower than yesterday but is still a small risk.

Our main focus will be on the winds. Hail is still possible but the most likely threat for today will be for damaging winds. The primary time frame will be around 3pm through 10pm but showers and storms could develop as early as noon.

The overall strength of these storms will be somewhat dependent upon how much sunshine we can get today. The more sun that makes it’s way to the surface the more “fuel” that will be added to the mix for these storms to develop from.

With today’s weather risk be sure to be weather aware today! We’ll be sure to keep you up to date as conditions develop on-air, online, and on social media platforms!