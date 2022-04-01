Over the past few weeks we’ve been dealt with almost week long showers. On one hand it has been really nice as a drought buster, but made for rather dreary weeks.

With in the last two weeks almost 80% of this month’s rain was recorded. Of the 3.45 inches of rain this month 2.74 inches has been collected from March 18th-March 31st. The good news is we’ve seen substantial improvement on our drought monitor because of this!

But this soggy trend is going to continue especially as we head into next week.

Almost each day next week has a chance to see some precipitation.

Over the next 7 days here’s a look at how much more rain we could expect across the QCA.

The good thing about these showers being slow and steady, is it allows for our ground to keep up with absorbing the water and not let it all run off. Meaning drought conditions are likely to keep improving!