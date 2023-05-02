Good morning and happy Tuesday! It will be another cool and windy day as we kick off the second full day in May! We will start off cloudy then clouds will decrease and we will see sunshine! Highs will top out in the lower 60’s this afternoon.

Wednesday will be near perfect as highs will climb into the mid to upper 60’s and winds won’t be as breezy. Summer air returns on Thursday with temps in the mid 70’s under sunny skies.

Rain chances return on Friday and over the weekend but the best day to see rain will be pn Sunday.